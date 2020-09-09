Insider Selling: EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Sells 3,109 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.35. The stock had a trading volume of 365,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.86. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $338.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

