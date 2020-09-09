Insula (ISLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $929.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Insula token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $220,871.84 and $929.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insula has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00071068 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00347675 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045342 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Insula Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,011 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

