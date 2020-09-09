International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.55

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC stock remained flat at $$30.27 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.24.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.