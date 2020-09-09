International Money Express’ (IMXI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get International Money Express alerts:

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $630.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.27. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,948.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,173 shares in the company, valued at $516,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.