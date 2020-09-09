International Money Express’ (IMXI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.
NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $630.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.27. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In related news, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,948.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,173 shares in the company, valued at $516,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
