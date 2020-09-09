iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,960,403,000 after purchasing an additional 931,909 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,825,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.75. 2,526,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

