iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.72. 2,225,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,464. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

