iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.18. 5,369,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

