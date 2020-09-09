iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,992,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,730,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,428. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

