James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Up 1.2%

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 845 ($11.04). 3,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 835 ($10.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 798.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.50. James Latham’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

