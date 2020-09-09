Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Trading Down 1%

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 478.88 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.21). Approximately 522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 456.81.

About Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

