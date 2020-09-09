John Barr Sells 10,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00.

NYSE PAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 356,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.