John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

