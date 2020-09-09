Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is BlackRock Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of Johnson & Johnson worth $27,242,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.26. 8,751,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $391.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.