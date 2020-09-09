Joules (LON:JOUL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). 20,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 88,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Joules alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $121.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Marc Simon Dench sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £24,490.62 ($32,001.33).

Joules Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.