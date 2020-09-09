Jupiter European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75). Approximately 232,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10,932% from the average daily volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658 ($8.60).

The company has a market capitalization of $755.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 687.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 709.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

In other Jupiter European Opportunities Trust news, insider Lord Lamont of Lerwick purchased 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £9,542.65 ($12,469.16).

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

