Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of analysts have commented on KALA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $446.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

