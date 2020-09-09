Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.21 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $30.33 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.