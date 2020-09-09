Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 1.2% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.45. 1,730,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.