Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.76). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

KNSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 251,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,822. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

