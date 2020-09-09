Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,748,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 0.6% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 85.8% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,340,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,609. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.