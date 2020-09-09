Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Sells 2,389,690 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. decreased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,510,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389,690 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for approximately 6.9% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 28.20% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $1,125,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 281,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,805. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.61.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,779.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $2,705,607.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,679,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,743 shares of company stock worth $4,960,687 over the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

