Lamden One Day Volume Reaches $284,369.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top. Lamden has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $284,369.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027210 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

