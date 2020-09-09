Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Sells C$638,188.32 in Stock

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 36,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.36, for a total transaction of C$638,188.32.

Orest Pyshniak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Orest Pyshniak sold 3,238 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total transaction of C$50,674.70.

LNF traded up C$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.24. The company had a trading volume of 217,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$416.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.