Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.88. 39,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 86,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

The firm has a market cap of $107.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.56.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

