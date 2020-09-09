Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.15. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LNN traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 29,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.28%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.