Lobstex Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $580,348.31 and approximately $769,320.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00487791 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000561 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005508 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001823 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,175,844 coins and its circulating supply is 20,175,832 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

