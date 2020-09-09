London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.95 and last traded at $114.10. Approximately 2,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

