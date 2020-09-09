Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP) were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 219.70 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81). Approximately 165,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 37,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

About Loopup Group (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

