Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.80. 3,381,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,925. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

