LUNA Achieves Market Cap of $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00115936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00229436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.01674859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00167264 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, GDAC, Bitrue, KuCoin, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

