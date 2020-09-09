Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.30 to $8.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 34,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

