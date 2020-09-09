Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Down 6.7%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.69. 740,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,088,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $40,947,215.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 333,128 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 372,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 888,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 596,345 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

