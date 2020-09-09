Maincoin Market Cap Tops $1.97 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $8,015.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052397 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens.

Maincoin's official website is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

