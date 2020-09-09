Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $3,703,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,477,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $3,787,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $4,059,600.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $4,051,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78.

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,063,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,626. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

