MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 772,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 593,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MaxLinear by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

