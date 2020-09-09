Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 46,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 84,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

