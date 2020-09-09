MenaPay Price Tops $0.0142 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $170,690.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00231275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01678750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00167762 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

