Mercury Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $630,952.09 and approximately $2,057.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00115501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00226441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.01668257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00167606 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

