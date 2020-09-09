Metal Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002958 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $19.92 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.05156698 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00036140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

