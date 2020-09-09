Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $19.28 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $19.28 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

