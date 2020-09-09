Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Metalla Royalty & Streaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors -12.02% 1.99% 1.35%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million -$4.87 million -64.54 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors $1.70 billion $144.02 million 43.29

Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors 724 2772 2547 92 2.33

Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Metalla Royalty & Streaming competitors beat Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.