MetaMorph (METM) 1-Day Volume Tops $61,074.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $548,558.83 and approximately $61,074.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.66 or 0.05021935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052402 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,746,280 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.