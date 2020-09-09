MetaMorph (METM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67,035.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $526,328.76 and $67,035.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,746,280 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

