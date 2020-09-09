Metaverse ETP One Day Trading Volume Tops $417,851.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $417,851.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.73 or 0.03358121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,898,999 coins and its circulating supply is 78,898,894 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.