Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

