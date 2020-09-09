M&G Investment Management Limited Sells 828 Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) insider M&G Investment Management Limited sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total value of C$25,121.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,050,386.29.

M&G Investment Management Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, M&G Investment Management Limited sold 293 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$7,471.88.

MX stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.51. The company had a trading volume of 420,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.76. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.54.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.44) by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$710.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$830.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

