MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $1,002.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 565.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

