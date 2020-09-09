Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 61.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

MAA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 488,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

