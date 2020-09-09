Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,857.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.01680643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00167188 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,981,929 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.