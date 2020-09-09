Mixin Price Down 10.1% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $82.03 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $158.29 or 0.01563665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,209 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

